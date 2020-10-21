Indiana Sending National Guard Into Nursing Homes Due To COVID-19

Much of the emphasis Indiana officials are focusing on now in the response to COVID-19 is on the state's nursing homes. The National Guard will be sent into nursing homes starting in November to help staff the facilities. The Guard will begin by going to nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks and ultimately be at all 435 of the state's facilities.

Nursing homes account for more than half of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths. COVID cases and deaths are surging at nursing homes as the state infection rate spikes.

The state is also providing more PPE to nursing homes including two million N95 masks. It is described as the largest distribution of PPE that the state has undertaken to date.

The state is also activating its healthcare workforce reserve. These are people who have signed up to help out at health facilities. Up to this point there have been few requests for this help, but just this past week there have been 11 requests from long-term care facilities for more workforce help.

Also Wednesday the Indiana Director of Homeland Security is in Elkhart County meeting with EMS workers. Steve Cox says his visit to Elkhart County is focusing on working with first responders who are responding to long-term care facilities on COVID-19 issues. Cox said he is also addressing PPE distribution with Elkhart County officials. Cox says he is not only working with Elkhart County, but also St. Joseph County and Vanderburgh County on similar issues.

Meantime, Dr. Kris Box remains in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. She has experienced mild symptoms. Gov. Holcomb announced that the governor's residence will not be participating in trick-or-treating this year. However, Holcomb says he will likely attend a rally in Fort Wayne Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence. He says he will be masked up if he can't be socially distanced.