Indiana State Dept. Of Health: St. Joseph Co. Sees A New Record High In Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sunday, Nov. 8, the Indiana State Dept. of Health issued new COVID-19 data. It shows that on Saturday, Nov. 7th St. Joseph County hit a new all-time high in COVID-19 cases with 300 cases reported. Hospitalizations in District 2, which covers most of the Indiana counties in the WVPE listening area, are at record high numbers of COVID-19 patients. As of Saturday, 283 coronavirus patients are being treated as inpatients.

The state as a whole on Saturday saw 4,676 new cases. That is the second highest number since the pandemic began. It's second only to the day before when the state went over the 5,000 mark in new cases for the first time.