Indiana State Health Department Reports 64 Flu-Related Deaths

By Darian Benson 29 seconds ago

Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, confirmed a total of 64 flu-related deaths this season in a report released Friday. 

The agency says this is normal for this time of year.

Data from the report shows 34 deaths were Hoosiers 65 years or older. ISDH says children under 5, adults over 65, and people with chronic diseases are at higher risk for the flu. Marion and Lake counties have seen the highest number of flu-related deaths.

ISDH encourages people to wash hands, disinfect surfaces and to cover their mouth and nose to prevent the spread of the flu. It also says it’s not too late for a flu shot.

Contact Darian at dbenson@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @helloimdarian.

Tags: 
Flu
deaths
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Two Children Die From The Flu In Michigan

By Diane Daniels Jan 10, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News/File

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that two children have died in the state as a result of the 2019-2020 flu season. 

Flu Patients At A 10 Year High In Indianapolis Emergency Rooms

By Associated Press Jan 4, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say influenza and flu-like symptoms have contributed to more visits to Indianapolis-area emergency rooms than at any point during the past decade.

The Marion County Health Department says the primary complaint of 6.2% of ER visits in the week ending Dec. 28 was flu-like symptoms.

The Indianapolis Star reports the previous high of the past 10 years was about 5.3% during the 2017-18 flu season.