Indiana State Health Department Reports 64 Flu-Related Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, confirmed a total of 64 flu-related deaths this season in a report released Friday.

The agency says this is normal for this time of year.

Data from the report shows 34 deaths were Hoosiers 65 years or older. ISDH says children under 5, adults over 65, and people with chronic diseases are at higher risk for the flu. Marion and Lake counties have seen the highest number of flu-related deaths.

ISDH encourages people to wash hands, disinfect surfaces and to cover their mouth and nose to prevent the spread of the flu. It also says it’s not too late for a flu shot.

Contact Darian at dbenson@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @helloimdarian.