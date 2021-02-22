Indiana State Prison Inmate Accused Of Attacking Two Guards, One Has Died

Indiana State Police are investigating an attack that occurred Sunday at the Indiana State Prison that left on guard dead and another seriously injured.

Michigan City, IN- Detectives with the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were requested to investigate an assault on two correction officers at the Indiana State Prison located in Michigan City, IN.

Preliminary investigation indicates that around 2:40 p.m. (CST) on February 21, 2021, an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area. Both correction officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, IN where one correction officer was pronounced deceased. The second correction officer is in serious condition.

Tymetri Campbell, age 38, an inmate at the Michigan City Prison, faces several preliminary charges, to include murder, as a result of this investigation.

There is no other information to release currently.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.