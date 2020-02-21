Indiana Supreme Court Tosses Warrants In Drug Case Over Privacy Issue

By Brandon Smith 18 seconds ago

The Indiana Supreme Court says police can't search your property just because you take their GPS tracker off your car.
Credit FILE PHOTO: Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The Indiana Supreme Court says police can't search your property just because you take their GPS tracker off your car.

That's from a ruling this week in a Warrick County drugs case in which the Court tossed out the police’s search warrants.

Warrick County Sheriff’s officers got a warrant to put a GPS tracker on Derek Heuring’s car because they thought he was a drug dealer. After a while, the tracker stopped transmitting. And when police went to replace it, they couldn’t find it.

So, officers got search warrants by arguing Heuring stole the tracker. And when serving those warrants, they found drugs on his property and arrested him.

The Indiana Supreme Court says that was wrong. In the unanimous decision, Chief Justice Loretta Rush writes, “we find it reckless for an [officer] to search a suspect’s home and his father’s barn based on nothing more than a hunch that a crime has been committed.”

The Court invalidated those search warrants and any evidence found as a result, saying there was no probable cause to get the warrants in the first place.

Heuring’s case now goes back to the trial court.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
indiana supreme court
GPS
Local

Related Content

Indiana's Supreme Court, Like Many States', Lacks Diversity

By Brandon Smith Aug 16, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Lauren Chapman/IPB News

State supreme courts across the country are far less diverse than their states’ populations – Indiana's included.

A new study from the Brennan Center For Justice looked at diversity on states’ highest judicial bodies.

Nearly half the states in the country currently have an all-white supreme court, Indiana among them. Seventeen have only one woman on the bench – the Hoosier state is on that list, too.