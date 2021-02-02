Indiana Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Death data from the State of Indiana's COVID-19 Dashboard posted on Feb. 2, 2021
Credit Indiana Dept. of Health

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the first cases were reported in the state nearly 11 months ago. The state Department of Health on Tuesday added 65 coronavirus deaths occurring over several days to the statewide total, pushing it to 10,054 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections. State officials expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday, making vaccine appointments now available to health care workers and anyone ages 65 and older. Nearly 1,500 deaths have been recorded statewide during January, which was the third-deadliest month after November and then December saw new peaks for the state. 

People Age 65 And Older Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine In Indiana

By Diane Daniels Feb 1, 2021
(PROVIDED BY IU HEALTH)

The Indiana Dept. of Health has just announced that more people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of today the age threshold to receive the vaccine has been lowered to 65. 

Indiana Sheriff Wants Inmates Vaccinated From COVID-19

By Adam Pinsker Feb 1, 2021
(Seth Tackett, WFIU/WTIU)

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain is asking state health officials to immunize inmates from the coronavirus.

“If we do it while they are incarcerated, that’s one less person standing in line in front of you while you are waiting to get your vaccination,” Swain said.

Swain said there around 220 inmates in the Monroe County Jail.  He wants 50 or 60 vaccines that can be given to inmates 65 and older.  The Indiana Department of Health lowered the minimum age for Hoosiers to be eligible to get the vaccine to 65 on Monday.

Coronavirus: Indiana To Receive More Vaccine Doses, Holcomb Relaxes Restrictions

By Lauren Chapman Feb 1, 2021
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana Department of Health reported 258 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 9,340 confirmed deaths. The state also reported more than 15,500 new cases in the last week – the fewest weekly reported total since late October.