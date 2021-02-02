Indiana Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain is asking state health officials to immunize inmates from the coronavirus.

“If we do it while they are incarcerated, that’s one less person standing in line in front of you while you are waiting to get your vaccination,” Swain said.

Swain said there around 220 inmates in the Monroe County Jail. He wants 50 or 60 vaccines that can be given to inmates 65 and older. The Indiana Department of Health lowered the minimum age for Hoosiers to be eligible to get the vaccine to 65 on Monday.