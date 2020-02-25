Indiana Teacher Gun Training Plan Failing Amid Opposition

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools has been scuttled amid a disagreement over whether it infringed on gun rights.

The state Senate approved the bill this month, but a House committee chairman said Monday he wouldn’t be taking any action on the proposal.

It specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed, followed by 16 hours of additional training each year.

Teachers can be armed with permission of their school districts, but the state doesn’t have any training requirements.

The proposal faced opposition from gun-rights supporters as being too heavy-handed and usurping local control.