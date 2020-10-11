Indiana Teacher Salary Report Won't Be Released By State Commission Until After Election

By Associated Press 3 hours ago

Thousands of educators and public education supporters flooded the statehouse lawn in November 2019, to demand additional funding for schools and teacher compensation.
Credit (LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration is holding off on releasing a report with recommendations on teacher salaries until after the Nov. 3 election. The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission was selected in February 2019 to examine long-term solutions for increasing educator pay. Before the pandemic, a 60-page draft report had been expected this summer. Chairman Michael Smith says that it wouldn’t be fair to release the report that consists of more than 40 suggestions because of the state’s fragile economic predicament. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill says educators face overwhelming pressure and the state needs to find the funds to adequately compensate them.

Tags: 
teacher pay
Next Level Agenda
Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb
2020 election
delayed report
salaries
Education
School
Local

Related Content

Indiana's Gubernatorial Race Isn't A Sure Thing For Incumbent

By Brandon Smith Oct 6, 2020
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

The 2020 Indiana governor’s race always looked like an uphill battle for the challengers, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. A global pandemic likely only made it harder.