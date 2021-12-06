Indiana treasurer race shaping up on GOP side

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Republican side of the race for Indiana State Treasurer is starting to take shape.

The field of five candidates was recently reduced to four.

Former Trump administration official Suzie Jaworowski recently announced that, instead of running for State Treasurer, she will instead seek to become a state legislator. She has filed to run in House District 32, which is a new distict created in central Indiana without an incumbent.

That leaves four GOP candidates for treasurer – Morgan County Republican Party leader Daniel Elliott, former George W. Bush administration spokesperson Pete Seat, Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling and Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla.

Candidates for treasurer first vie for their party’s nomination at the state party conventions next year. Then, the nominees from each party will face off before Hoosier voters in the fall 2022 election.

Current Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Republican, is term-limited from running again.

