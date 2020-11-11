Indiana Unemployment Uplink System Taken Down Temporarily Due to 'Suspicious Activity'

The Uplink system where Hoosiers can apply for unemployment benefits.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the online system for managing unemployment claims will be down temporarily.

The agency took the Uplink system offline Tuesday night at around 10:30 p.m. and plans to have it available again by noon Wednesday.

DWD said it’s a precautionary measure while it investigates suspicious activity on the site. Over the past week, the agency noticed occasional spikes in traffic that caused the server to reach its user capacity.

