Indiana Universities Adjust Budget Approach To Lawmakers Amid COVID-19

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana’s public colleges and universities have adjusted their approach to lawmakers ahead of the 2021 budget to account for COVID-19.

Typical state budget presentations from higher education institutions have focused on degree attainment, average student debt and then their funding requests. This year, university presidents made sure to emphasize the cost-cutting measures they’ve taken since the pandemic began.

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) even applauded Ball State University for firing a few dozen people.

“I appreciate you're taking the charge to cut costs," Brown said. "That’s significant.”

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana’s Legislative Session? Here’s Your Guide To Demystify The Process

The pandemic also altered schools’ capital requests. Indiana University President Michael McRobbie’s lone ask, for instance, is money for a new primary medical school campus.

“These dollars are critical during a pandemic when the school is providing essential medical support to the entire state,” McRobbie said.

Lawmakers will pass a new, two-year state budget in 2021.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.