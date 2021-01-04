Indiana Universities Adjust Budget Approach To Lawmakers Amid COVID-19

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

Indiana University's lone capital request to lawmakers for the state budget is money for a new primary medical school campus.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana’s public colleges and universities have adjusted their approach to lawmakers ahead of the 2021 budget to account for COVID-19.

Typical state budget presentations from higher education institutions have focused on degree attainment, average student debt and then their funding requests. This year, university presidents made sure to emphasize the cost-cutting measures they’ve taken since the pandemic began.

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) even applauded Ball State University for firing a few dozen people.

“I appreciate you're taking the charge to cut costs," Brown said. "That’s significant.”

The pandemic also altered schools’ capital requests. Indiana University President Michael McRobbie’s lone ask, for instance, is money for a new primary medical school campus.

“These dollars are critical during a pandemic when the school is providing essential medical support to the entire state,” McRobbie said.

Lawmakers will pass a new, two-year state budget in 2021.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
universities
colleges
higher ed
Indiana
2021 legislative session
Local

