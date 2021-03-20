Indiana Utility Fined $1.1M For Pipeline Safety Violations

NIPSCO's parent company, NiSource, is headquarted in Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have fined Northern Indiana Public Service Co. more than $1 million _ the largest in Indiana history _ for pipeline safety violations. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission ordered the Merrillville, Indiana-based natural gas supplier on Wednesday to pay $1.138 million in civil penalties for violations related to the company's failure to locate or mark pipelines, as required, within two days of gas line excavations. The commission says the fine is the third time since 2017 that NIPSCO has received a substantial fine for similar violations. NIPSCO said in a statement that it would work to improve its pipeline locating efforts.

 

