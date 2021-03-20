Indiana Utility Fined $1.1M For Pipeline Safety Violations

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A major Indiana utility company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in settling a federal complaint that it discriminated against some 1,500 female or black job applicants.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reached the deal with federal officials after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the utility discriminated against qualified women or black applicants for meter reading or service representative positions during 2013 and 2014.