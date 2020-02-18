Indiana Workforce Agencies Honor CTE Students And Teachers

By Justin Hicks 5 minutes ago

Reagan Rowland, a student at Warsaw Community High School, accepts an award at the Career and Technical Education Awards for Excellence ceremony.
Credit Justin Hicks/IPB News

Indiana workforce agencies recognized career education programs, students, and business partnerships across the state Tuesday at the 2020 Career and Technical Education Awards for Excellence ceremony in Indianapolis. 

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and the Office of Career Connections and Talent hosted the awards ceremony. Students from high schools and colleges were nominated by teachers for recognition. 

Jodie Gawthrop, an aviation mechanics student from Vincennes University, was one of the post-secondary students to earn an award. She says her CTE program gave her a chance to learn in a supportive environment. 

“There are a lot of high-demand career fields out there nowadays,” she says. “I’m grateful to grow up in a generation where we’re encouraged to take the road less traveled and pursue these certifications.”

Some education programs were also recognized for partnering with local businesses to provide direct pathways into jobs.

Contact Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
career and technical education
CTE
Indiana
Local

Related Content

In Procedural Vote, SBOE Cuts CTE Funds For Family And Consumer Science Classes

By Jeanie Lindsay Dec 27, 2019
Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News

The Indiana State Board of Education approved a proposal that will cut state funding from some family and consumer science (FCS) classes starting next school year, after board members held a procedural vote at a special meeting Friday.

Foundational Skills Teachers Feel Snubbed in Funding Change

By Justin Hicks Dec 23, 2019
Justin Hicks/IPB News

At Pike High School in Indianapolis, nutrition teacher Kam Bontrager is guiding students through their last lab of the semester. The task for the day? Making smoothies. 

His class is part of the Family and Consumer Sciences program. It has, among other things, classes in nutrition, child development, and interpersonal relationships. They teach skills an average adult uses daily – things like using a measuring cup, how to write a resume, or avoid sexually transmitted diseases.

CTE Funding Proposal Would Cut Funding For Life-Skills Classes

By Justin Hicks Dec 3, 2019
Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News

The Department of Workforce Development is proposing a cut in state funding for several life-skills classes that teach things like basic nutrition and personal finance. The plan has upset some teachers and education officials. 