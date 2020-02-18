Indiana Workforce Agencies Honor CTE Students And Teachers

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana workforce agencies recognized career education programs, students, and business partnerships across the state Tuesday at the 2020 Career and Technical Education Awards for Excellence ceremony in Indianapolis.

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and the Office of Career Connections and Talent hosted the awards ceremony. Students from high schools and colleges were nominated by teachers for recognition.

Jodie Gawthrop, an aviation mechanics student from Vincennes University, was one of the post-secondary students to earn an award. She says her CTE program gave her a chance to learn in a supportive environment.

“There are a lot of high-demand career fields out there nowadays,” she says. “I’m grateful to grow up in a generation where we’re encouraged to take the road less traveled and pursue these certifications.”

Some education programs were also recognized for partnering with local businesses to provide direct pathways into jobs.

Contact Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/