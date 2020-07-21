Indianapolis 500 Attendance Limited To 25% Capacity

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans in the grandstands, suites and infield, but officials said last month only 50% capacity would be admitted for the Aug. 23 race. The number was adjusted Tuesday. Tickets will not be sold after Friday. Among the precautions the speedway will take is reassigning seats for social distancing, distributing hand sanitizer and administering temperature checks at entry. Concession stands will be limited to mostly prepackaged foods.