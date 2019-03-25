Indianapolis Children's Museum Partners With Scientists Worldwide On 'Jurassic Mile' Project

A new scientific partnership will study a 640 acre swath of land in Wyoming to learn more about the Jurassic Period. Named the “Jurassic Mile,” the project will be lead by scientists at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The group will study fossilized dinosaurs, marine life and plants from the late Jurassic Period. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis President and CEO Jeffery Patchen says it is part of the Morrison Formation.

"Which is now revealing itself because of the weather and erosion and the like and the fossils are very plentiful," says Patchen.

A team of more than 100 scientists from Indiana, England and the Netherlands will work together to excavate and study the specimens in hopes of new discoveries.

Dr. Victoria Egerton says they’ve already collected hundreds of specimens including the bones of an 80 foot brachiosaur. She says the site gives insight into these dinosaurs diet.

"So it’s really interesting to figure out how they got to be so big on food that is relatively innutritious," says Egerton.

The $27 million initiative will build on the Children’s Museum’s exhibit and educational opportunities.

The partnership includes the Children’s Museum, the Natural History Museum in London and the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands.