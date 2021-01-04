Indianapolis Democrat Is First Muslim State Lawmaker In Indiana History

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Fady Qaddoura is one of the newest Hoosier state senators and the first Muslim American to serve as a state lawmaker in Indiana history.

Qaddoura said he’s proud to be Indiana’s first Muslim state lawmaker. But he’s also aware of the heavy responsibility it comes with.

“Especially for our young generation, to feel that and know that when you want to make change in your community, in your city, in your state, it is possible – even if your name is Fady, even if you’re a Muslim, even if you’re an immigrant,” Qaddoura said.

He also said it’s fair to ask why it took so long for someone like him to reach the Statehouse.

“When it comes to Black and Brown communities, when it comes to immigrants, when it comes to my siblings in the LGBTQ+ community, when it comes to many in our community that feel like they have not been represented, I think we have a long way to go,” Qaddoura said.

Qaddoura said he’ll bring all his perspectives to his service as a lawmaker, working with both parties to help improve health care access and education.

