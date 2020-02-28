Indianapolis Schools Cancel Bus Routes; Drivers Call In Sick

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana's largest school districts cancelled bus service Friday after too many drivers called in sick in an apparent labor dispute.

The Indianapolis Public Schools said schools remained open but students unable to get to them because of no buses would not be marked absent.

IPS board member Diane Arnold told WTHR-TV, “This is hurting children and it hurts our most vulnerable families.”

A district spokeswoman tells The Indianapolis Star that district leaders were meeting with representatives for the bus drivers' union to resolve the situation. IPS announced Jan. 30 it would not to renew a contract with bus vendor Durham School Services.