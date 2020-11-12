Indianapolis Zoo Has Giraffe Newborn

By Associated Press 1 minute ago

Screenshot from the Indianapolis Zoo's Facebook page.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Zoo says a male reticulated giraffe has been born there. The calf weighed 137 pounds and stood about 6 feet tall at birth on Sunday morning, The zoo says he'll be several feet taller before his first birthday. The newborn is the first calf for its 3-year-old mother, Kita, following a 14-month pregnancy. Zookeepers say the calf is curious, following closely behind Kita and nursing well. The other members of the herd have shown interest in interacting and have licked the calf through a stall fence. The zoo will conduct a public naming contest on social media.

You can watch video of the new baby on the zoo's Facebook page.

