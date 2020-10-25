Indiana's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Highest Since April

The latest data reported by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates the state has hit another new daily high in cases of COVID-19. On Oct. 21st 2,880 new cases were reported. Since Oct. 15th the state has recorded three new record highs in daily cases in the span of just six days.

That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic. Indiana’s 42 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths raises the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,065, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.