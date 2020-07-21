Indiana's Second-Largest County Latest To Adopt Mask Mandate

By Associated Press 11 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials in Indiana's second-largest county and one of the largest Indianapolis suburbs have adopted face mask mandates for residents and businesses in an attempt to slow the coronavirus spread. The mandates throughout northwestern Indiana's Lake County took effect Monday, while the order for the city of Fishers will take effect Friday. Mask requirements have previously been issued for the cities of Indianapolis, Evansville and West Lafayette, along with Monroe, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties.  Gov. Eric Holcomb has declined to issue a statewide mandate even amid recent growth in the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. 

 

face mask mandate
Indiana
Lake County
Local
Covid-19
pandemic

