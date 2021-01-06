Indiana's U.S. Senators Split On Electoral College Results, Delegation Reacts To Violence

Indiana’s U.S. senators announced Wednesday they would split on the Congressional vote to certify the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.

That’s as a mob backing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, sending the building’s occupants into lockdown.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said that while he wished the election results were different, he swore an oath to the Constitution, and voting against certification would violate that oath.

Earlier in the day, Young was confronted in Washington D.C. by protesters, urging him to vote against certification in a bid to overturn the election.

Young, in a moment captured on Twitter by a Washington Post reporter, loudly refused.

"I took an oath under God. Under God, I took an oath! Do we still take that seriously in this country?" Young said in the video.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), backing the same cause as many of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, previously announced he would join some GOP colleagues to vote against the results of Joe Biden’s victory, citing unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

The capitol was placed on lockdown after Trump supporters smashed windows and broke through police barricades.

Congress had begun the process of officially recognizing the results of the presidential election. The process has been delayed after multiple Republican members challenged the results in Arizona, a move they are expected to do with several states.

Members of Indiana's congressional delegation condemned the violence through social media.

Braun and Young also decried the violence on Twitter.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.