Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail

An inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail died over the weekend.

According to a release from the St. Joseph County Police Department, a 33-year-old male inmate experienced an emergency medical episode around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The release says jail medical personnel began life-saving efforts and called emergency medical technicians, but EMTs were unable to revive the inmate when they arrived on scene. The inmate was pronounced dead at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The release says the Indiana State Police are now investigating the death, per jail protocols.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.