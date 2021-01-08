Insurrection In DC

We're left with a lot of questions after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, as Congress was preparing to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Several people died and more than 50 have been arrested.

Today we talk to a reporter who was there about what she saw. We also work to put the day in a larger historical and political context, and talk about the impact it could have in the months and years ahead.

Produced by Eric Weddle and Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Hilary Powell

Health Equity Reporter, Side Effects Public Media; Video Journalist, Associated Press

Ray Haberski

Professor of History and Director of American Studies, IUPUI