Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9 PM

The transatlantic relationship has been a hallmark of the liberal international order for decades and, for many, a source of global peace and stability. But rising populism and inequality, coupled with surprising election outcomes in the United States and Europe, may signal an end to this historic relationship. The debaters for this Intelligence Squared U.S. debate are Federiga Bindi, Constanze Stelzenm├╝ller, John Mearsheimer, and Carla Norrlof.