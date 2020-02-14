In Interview, Klobuchar, Steyer Can't Name Mexican President, Buttigieg Can

Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president. Klobuchar, Steyer and fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg were asked during one-on-one interviews with the Spanish-language station Telemundo on Thursday night if they knew the name of the president whose country borders the U.S.

It is Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018. Klobuchar, a three-term senator from Minnesota, responded "No." Steyer, a billionaire businessman, replied, "I forgot." Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the only one of the three who knew the answer.