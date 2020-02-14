In Interview, Klobuchar, Steyer Can't Name Mexican President, Buttigieg Can

By Associated Press 47 seconds ago

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens to a question, as TV camera lights can be seen in the foreground, at the LULAC Presidential Town Hall, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Credit AP Photo/John Locher

Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president. Klobuchar, Steyer and fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg were asked during one-on-one interviews with the Spanish-language station Telemundo on Thursday night if they knew the name of the president whose country borders the U.S.

It is Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018. Klobuchar, a three-term senator from Minnesota, responded "No." Steyer, a billionaire businessman, replied, "I forgot." Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the only one of the three who knew the answer. 

 

