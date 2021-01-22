Investigators Determine Two Teen Sisters Were Killed By Their Father Last Month In Elkhart

Late Friday, the Elkhart Co Prosecutor released new information into the month-long investigation into the killings of two teen sisters in Elkhart and the death of their father. Investigators say Jeffrey Marvin killed his two children, Lexis (age 18) and Haley (age 15.)





(You can read more from the prosecutor's release below.) On December 18, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an officer of the Elkhart County Sheriff was dispatched to an address on Spring River Drive, Elkhart, Indiana, regarding a welfare check. Reportedly, Jeffrey A. Marvin (47 yrs.), and his two daughters, Lexis M. Marvin (18), and Haley N. Marvin (15), all known to live at the residence, had not been seen, nor heard from, for several days. Upon arrival, the officer was able to make entry into the secured home and found all three family members deceased. The circumstances suggested the girls had been murdered by gunshot, and Mr. Marvin had committed suicide, several days prior to the discovery of their bodies. However, as circumstances initially observed are not always found to be accurate, a formal investigation was undertaken by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. The Homicide Unit has substantially completed its investigation and evidence documented does establishthat Mr. Marvin appeared to have a motive, and did kill his two daughters, committing suicide himselfthereafter. There was no evidence discovered that suggested any other person was involved, or awareof, the tragic deaths, or that any other person had been in the home during the event or until lawenforcement made entry on December 18. Accordingly, there does not appear to be any threat of additional violence to the community. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further details of the motive or circumstances of the Marvin family deaths will be released. These young ladies are profoundly mourned by many, and the assistance provided by their friends, the Concord School community, and their family, was crucial in understanding the circumstances. As the evidence establishes that Mr. Marvin took his own life after killing his daughters, no criminalcharges will be filed.