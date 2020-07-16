Iowa Drug Kingpin Who Killed 5 People In 1993 To Be Executed Friday In Terre Haute

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press 1 hour ago

Protesters against the death penalty gather in Terre Haute, Ind., Monday, July 13, 2020.
Credit (AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa meth kingpin who kidnapped and killed five people, including two young girls, to thwart his prosecution for drug trafficking in 1993 is set to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week. Fifty-two-year-old Dustin Honken would become the first defendant from Iowa to die from capital punishment since 1963 if his lethal injection takes place as scheduled on Friday in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he has been on death row since 2005. Iowa abolished the death penalty in 1965, but federal prosecutors sought that punishment against Honken because of the horrific nature of his crimes. This week's federal executions have been the first in 17 years.

 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The United States has carried out its second federal execution this week, killing by lethal injection a Kansas man whose lawyers contended he had dementia and was unfit to be executed. Wesley Ira Purkey was put to death Thursday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Purkey was convicted of kidnapping and killing a girl in Missouri before dismembering her body. He expressed remorse right before he was executed, saying he regretted the "pain and suffering" he caused. The Supreme Court cleared the way for Purkey's execution to take place just hours before. Another man, Daniel Lewis Lee, was put to death Tuesday, ending a 17-year hiatus on federal executions.

 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. judge has halted the execution of a federal death row inmate whose lawyers argue suffers from dementia. Wesley Ira Purkey was slated to be the second inmate executed by the government after a nearly 20-year hiatus ended this week. But a judge in Washington, D.C., imposed two injunctions Wednesday. The Justice Department is appealing in both cases. Purkey's lawyers say he can no longer grasp why he’s slated to die. Purkey, of Lansing, Kansas, was convicted of the 1998 killing of a girl in Kansas City, Missouri, and was scheduled for execution at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Another man, Daniel Lewis Lee, was put to death there Tuesday. 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. has carried out the first federal execution in nearly two decades, putting to death a man who was convicted of killing an Arkansas family in the 1990s in a plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Tuesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Lee said before his execution that he was innocent. His the first death row inmate to be executed since 2003. Lee's execution came over the objection of the victims' family and following a series of legal challenges related to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Zen Buddhist priest wants a federal judge to stop the execution of a death row inmate he’s been counseling and argues he'd be put at high risk for the coronavirus if the execution happens this month. Dale Hartkemeyer says he must attend the execution as a spiritual guide. He filed a lawsuit Thursday in Indiana. He wants a court to delay Wesley Ira Purkey’s execution until a coronavirus vaccine is available or there’s an effective treatment. Purkey is among four federal death row inmates scheduled to be executed in July and August.

A religious order plans to protest three upcoming executions at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute.

Members of the Sisters of Providence, St. Mary of the Woods will hold a vigil Monday afternoon before the scheduled 4:00 pm execution of Daniel Lee.

The vigil will take place on Springhill Road and US 41/150.

“Sadly the Catholic Church within our official teachings, only within the last, I think it will be two years this fall, has said unequivocally there is no reason, capital punishment, the death penalty is ever admissible,” said Sister Barbara Battista.