Isolation Center At Motel 6 In Roseland To Close, South Bend Officials Look For Alternatives

The coronavirus isolation center at a Motel 6 in Roseland will close Wednesday. That’s according to South Bend officials.

The isolation center was set up in April to serve as a place primarily for the homeless to stay while waiting for COVID-19 test results or to recover from the virus.

It was meant to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus among South Bend’s homeless population.

But the center stopped accepting new guests on July 5th and now the City’s contract with Motel 6 is ending. St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox said there are other possible isolation center locations - but it will take some time to finalize.

“For right now, we really won’t have a solution at least for a while as we work to establish another site while we gear up for the fall.”

Fox said the Motel 6 was a larger space than what was needed for an isolation site so officials are looking at places with a smaller capacity.

The isolation center was used by a total of 84 individuals during its four months of operating.

