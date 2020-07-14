Isolation Center At Motel 6 In Roseland To Close, South Bend Officials Look For Alternatives

By 1 hour ago

The isolation center at Motel 6 in Roseland is set to close Wednesday.
Credit Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

The coronavirus isolation center at a Motel 6 in Roseland will close Wednesday. That’s according to South Bend officials. 

The isolation center was set up in April to serve as a place primarily for the homeless to stay while waiting for COVID-19 test results or to recover from the virus.

It was meant to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus among South Bend’s homeless population.

But the center stopped accepting new guests on July 5th and now the City’s contract with Motel 6 is ending. St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox said there are other possible isolation center locations - but it will take some time to finalize.

“For right now, we really won’t have a solution at least for a while as we work to establish another site while we gear up for the fall.”

Fox said the Motel 6 was a larger space than what was needed for an isolation site so officials are looking at places with a smaller capacity.

The isolation center was used by a total of 84 individuals during its four months of operating.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
Local
homeless
isolation facility
Motel 6

Related Content

South Bend Residents Call On Mayor To Turn Former Salvation Army Building Into Homeless Shelter

By Jul 13, 2020
Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

South Bend residents and members of the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association are calling on City officials to immediately open a 24-hour homeless shelter. This is in response to what residents say is an ongoing homelessness problem in South Bend.

South Bend Common Council Passes Resolution Calling On Mayor Mueller To Address Homelessness

By 8 hours ago
Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

The South Bend Common Council passed a resolution 5 to 4 Monday night calling on Mayor James Mueller to declare a state of emergency regarding homelessness in the City.

Roseland Officials Concerned About How Motel 6 Isolation Facility Is Being Managed

By May 13, 2020
Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

The Town of Roseland is concerned with how the Motel 6 isolation facility is being managed. Roseland officials are calling on South Bend to make changes.

Woman Dies At Motel 6 In Roseland Which Is Used To Quarantine Homeless Individuals With COVID-19

By Diane Daniels May 5, 2020
Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

St. Joseph County health officials report that a death has occurred at the Motel 6 in Roseland that is being used to isolate homeless individuals with COVID-19.

(Read the full press release from the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. posted below.)

St. Joseph County- The City of South Bend and St. Joseph County Department of Health are confirming that a guest at the Isolation Quarantine Center (IQC), located at the Motel 6 on N. Dixie Way, was found deceased today.