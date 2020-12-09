ISP: Bourbon Man Dies In A Crash In Fulton County

Indiana State Police have released information about a Wednesday morning crash in Fulton County that left a man from Bourbon dead.

(You can read the release below.)

Fulton County – Today at approximately 9:18 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Old U.S. 31 and Fulton County Road 450 North, in which a Bourbon, IN man died.

The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Mike Meiser revealed that Ty Lemler, 29, Bourbon, IN was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a car on a flatbed trailer, southbound on Old U.S. 31, approaching Fulton County Road 450 North. Roberto Glemeau, 55, Powder Springs, GA was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor, pulling an empty box trailer, westbound on Fulton County Road 450 North. For an undetermined reason, the semi-tractor failed to yield to traffic on Old U.S. 31 and pulled into path of the Silverado.

Lowell Lemler,77, Bourbon, IN, a passenger in the Silverado, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. Ty Lemler was transported by ambulance, to a Fort Wayne hospital, with unknown injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to this crash. Neither occupant in the Silverado was wearing a seatbelt.