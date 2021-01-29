ISP Investigating After Kosciusko Co. SWAT Exchanges Gunfire With Wabash Man, Killing Him

Late Thursday, Jan. 28, Indiana State Police released information about an investigation the agency is conducting into an officer involved shooting that occurred when the Kosciusko Co. Sheriff's Dept. SWAT Team served a warrant and gunfire followed.

(You can read more in the release below.)

Wabash – The Indiana State Police, at the request of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, is investigating a police officer involved shooting in which a Wabash man died.

The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police detectives revealed that today, at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) served a search warrant at 63 East Main Street, Apt. 3, Wabash, IN. After officers made entry into the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the occupant(s) inside.

Two people inside the home appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. Roger D. Hipskind, 37, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 35-year-old women was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. No officers were injured.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department served the warrant as part of a criminal investigation conducted by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Police.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Upon completion of the investigation, information will be forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.