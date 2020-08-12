ISP: Nappanee Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Indiana State Police have announced the arrest of a Nappanee man on child porn charges.

(You can read the release below.)

Elkhart County- On August 10, 2020, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested an Elkhart County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

The nearly year-long investigation by the Indiana State Police ICACTF began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence in the 100 block of South Williams Street in Nappanee, IN by the Indiana State Police with assistance by the Nappanee Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, Esteban Perez, 20, was arrested and transported to the Elkhart County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Counts 1-5: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Counts 6-10: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.