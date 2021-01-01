ISP: Police Pursuit Into Starke Co. Ends With Fleeing Suspect Shot & Killed By Deputies

Indiana State Police (ISP) released details about a police pursuit on New Year's Eve that started in Marshall Co. and ended in Starke Co. that resulted in deputies firing at a suspect. The suspect has died.

(You can read more in the ISP release below.)

Starke County- The Indiana State Police have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before midnight on December 31, 2020, a deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department saw a red Chevrolet pickup truck commit a moving violation on US 30 at Pioneer Road. When the deputy attempted to stop the Chevrolet, the Chevrolet fled from the deputy, who was in his fully marked police vehicle.

Two officers with the Plymouth Police Department assisted with the pursuit as the pursuit went through Plymouth. The driver of the Chevrolet is alleged to have swerved at several police vehicles during the pursuit.

The driver of the Chevrolet led pursuing officers into Starke County ultimately hitting a tire deflation device (Stop Sticks) at the intersection of East CR 750 North and East South Avenue. The driver of the Chevrolet continued down a dead-end section of East South Avenue and turned around, driving towards the pursuing officers, and colliding with two Plymouth Police Department vehicles and a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. As the officers exited their vehicles the driver of the Chevrolet is alleged to have driven towards the officers who were now outside of their vehicles. Two deputies then fired at the driver of the Chevrolet hitting him at least once.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN where he was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the involved deputies will be made at a later date. Any questions regarding the status of the involved deputies should be made to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

At the conclusion of this investigation, all information will be turned over to the Starke County Prosecutor’s Office for review. There is no other information to release currently.