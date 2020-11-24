ISTA Calls For State, Local Action As Schools Report More Than 15,000 COVID-19 Cases

By Diane Daniels 17 minutes ago

ISTA President Keith Gambill says challenges caused by rising case counts and staff shortages mean school and state leaders need to take more, direct action.
Credit (Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News)

The Indiana State Teachers Association is calling on the governor and schools to take more action as schools have reported more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases. 

In a statement, the state's largest teacher's union said it wants the governor to require all schools to report COVID-19 case data to the state. As of this week, nearly 400 schools are still not reporting COVID-19 data for the state's dashboard. 

ISTA President Keith Gambill said even with companies rushing to make a vaccine available, preventative measures are still needed. 

"We have to be honest about how the dynamics have changed since school started, and we need to be responsive," he said.

ISTA is also recommending schools in counties with the highest spread and positivity rates to move to virtual learning. On Monday more than 20 counties are in the highest risk category. 

According to the state's dashboard, schools reported 3,310 new cases this week.

Contact reporter Jeanie at jlindsa@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @jeanjeanielindz.

Tags: 
Indiana
teachers
Education
schools
students
Covid-19
Local
ISTA

Related Content

Indiana Nears Topping Monthly High For COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press 59 minutes ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining as health officials have added 103 more deaths to the state’s pandemic toll. The Indiana State Department of Health’s Tuesday update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday, which push November’s total to at least 991. Indiana’s monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana’s hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.

Indiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Surge

By Associated Press 8 hours ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients pushed to yet another new high over the weekend as health care leaders warn about hospitals around the state being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in severe infections. The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Monday reported 27 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 48 per day, doubling that death rate in a month’s time.