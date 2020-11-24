ISTA Calls For State, Local Action As Schools Report More Than 15,000 COVID-19 Cases

The Indiana State Teachers Association is calling on the governor and schools to take more action as schools have reported more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the state's largest teacher's union said it wants the governor to require all schools to report COVID-19 case data to the state. As of this week, nearly 400 schools are still not reporting COVID-19 data for the state's dashboard.

ISTA President Keith Gambill said even with companies rushing to make a vaccine available, preventative measures are still needed.

"We have to be honest about how the dynamics have changed since school started, and we need to be responsive," he said.

ISTA is also recommending schools in counties with the highest spread and positivity rates to move to virtual learning. On Monday more than 20 counties are in the highest risk category.

According to the state's dashboard, schools reported 3,310 new cases this week.

