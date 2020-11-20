"It Sucks" - St. Joseph Co. And South Bend Leaders Provide COVID-19 Update

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders provide a COVID-19 update on N0v. 20, 2020.
Credit Screenshot via Facebook Live

Friday St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders provided an update on an ever worsening situation with COVID-19 locally.

Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for St. Joseph County, says he expects the county will move into a "red" designation from the Indiana State Dept. of Health by the Wednesday after Thanksgiving. County Commissioner Andy Kostielney echoed that concern saying that he is also concerned about hospitals being able to provide care. 

"It sucks," said Kostielney of the situation people are facing as Thanksgiving looms and extreme caution is being urged to avoid family gatherings with anyone outside your household. 

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said if the numbers don't make it clear to people, he would ask residents to consider that hospitals are at capacity and will have to use trailers to store dead bodies because the "bodies are piling up."

Today the South Bend Community School Corp. announced its middle schools and high schools will move to online learning in compliance with recommendations from the local health department. Fox says that the county has seen an increase in COVID-19 transmission among individuals at the high school level. 

Fox says "we may have to define a category beyond red" when it comes to the severity he expects the county and state as a whole to potentially reach regarding the spread of COVID-19. 

As for the face mask fine ordinance that passed the St. Joseph Co. Commission earlier this week, Kostielney clarified that it will be at least a couple weeks before that ordinance actually takes effect.

Fox says so far there have been 1,000+ complaints about businesses that aren't enforcing mask wearing. 

Tags: 
St. Joseph County
South Bend
face masks
Covid-19
bodies
Mayor James Mueller
Dr. Mark Fox
Andy Kostielney
Local

Related Content

St. Joseph County (Indiana) Seeing Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Oct. Deadliest Month

By Diane Daniels Oct 23, 2020
Facebook Live

According to Dr. Mark Fox with the St. Joseph Co. Health Department, the county is seeing the highest number of patients in the hospital as compared with any previous point in the pandemic. He says there has also been a significant increase in deaths from COVID-19 in the county in September and October. For example, October has been the deadliest month so far. The virus has claimed 49 lives and the month isn't over. Last month, in September, 24 people died from coronavirus in the county. Fox says the increase in deaths is largely due to cases among individuals in nursing homes. 

Vigo County Orders Semi-Trailers To House Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Who Die

By Associated Press Nov 16, 2020
CDC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Vigo County Health Department is pleading with the community to take coronavirus precautions seriously after county officials announced they’ve rented four refrigerated semitrailers to store bodies of COVID-19 decedents. With some funeral homes in the area already becoming “overrun with bodies,” health department administrator Joni Wise said Thursday there aren’t enough places to put them. She says, “We have to have some place for mass casualties to go and, this is one of those situations that is going to get worse before it gets better. 