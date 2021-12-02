'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is TV's longest-running live-action sitcom

The gang breaks a record!

With the debut of its 15th season this week, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just became the longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. TV history, FX said.

"So, raise that snifter and cheers: To Sunny!" the TV channel said. "Yes, it burns a little, and that's what you want."

The show snags first place after being tied with ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, both of which had had 14 seasons on air, according to multiple outlets.

It's Always Sunny debuted in 2005 and stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and veteran actor Danny DeVito.

The irreverent, dark comedy follows the five maladjusted owners of Paddy's Pub in South Philly and their offbeat antics. The show promises even more depraved humor in its record-breaking 15th season.

"This is a season that sees The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots," FX said.

The first and second episodes of the 15th season premiered on FX's partner channel FXX on Wednesday.

Internationally, the title of longest-running sitcom goes to Last of the Summer Wine, a BBC comedy than ran for 37 years and 31 series and ended in 2010, according to Guinness World Records.

The record for longest-running animated sitcom is held by The Simpsons, which is in its 33rd season.

