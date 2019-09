BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University is honoring former school President Myles Brand by putting his name on a Bloomington campus building.

Current IU President Michael McRobbie says the naming of Myles Brand Hall recognizes Brand's role in creating what is now the School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering.

Brand was IU's president for eight years before becoming the NCAA's president in 2003.

He held that position until his death in 2009.