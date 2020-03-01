IU South Bend's College Of Liberal Arts & Sciences Hosts Open House For Grad Programs

WVPE is a media sponsor of IU South Bend's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences which is hosting an open house on March 12th. The open house is designed for students thinking about graduate school. The IU South Bend Graduate Programs Open House will be at the Campus Grill at 5:30pm on March 12.

Graduate Directors from the following departments will be there:

Business

Communications

Computer Science & Applied Mathematics

Education

English

Liberal Studies

Public Affairs

Social Work

Sustainability

Learn about scholarships and aid for graduate study, course offerings, career paths, and graduate student life at IU South Bend at the open house. More information is available here.