Ivy Tech And Goshen Fire Department Partner To Train New Firefighters

Listen to a radio version of this story.

Prospective firefighters in Indiana often have to complete a mix of state-required certifications and classes for training. A new partnership between Ivy Tech Community College and the Goshen Fire Department hopes to streamline that process.

New firefighters training in Goshen, Indiana will soon be able to earn certifications and get roughly 15 college credits at the same time.

Jon Whitmar is the program chair of Paramedic Sciences at Ivy Tech’s college in Elkhart. He says partnerships like this will help firefighters who are required to complete trainings translate those certifications into college degrees and even promotions.

“There’s a lot of departments nowadays where you have to have a college degree to be promoted or hold positions within the fire department of rank,” he says.

The Elkhart Ivy Tech campus will be the second campus in the state to offer college credits for firefighting class completion. The other is in Indianapolis.