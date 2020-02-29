Ivy Tech To Debut Program For Students With Down Syndrome

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College is preparing to test a pilot program at one of its southern Indiana campuses that will provide post-secondary education for students with Down syndrome.

The Ivy Power program is set to begin this fall at the statewide college’s Sellersburg campus, about 10 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

The pilot program will offer a two-year course of individualized studies and also provide students with a variety of vocational experiences, including internships and work-study opportunities.

After completing the program, the Ivy Power students will receive a certificate and graduate with other college students.