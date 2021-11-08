Jan. 6 panel issues new wave of subpoenas for ex-Trump officials

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a new round of subpoenas to several ex-Trump administration officials, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney John Eastman, who wrote a memo outlining ways former Vice President Mike Pence could reject Joe Biden's electoral count victory.

In all, the panel issued six new subpoenas, including demands for records and testimony. Aside from Flynn and Eastman, subpoenas were issued for former Trump spokesman Jason Miller, ex-campaign manager William "Bill" Stepien, former New York Police commissioner and Trump ally Bernard Kerik, and Trump ally Angela McCallum.

(See a list of all the committee's witness targets here.)

"In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President's closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. "The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all."

Thompson went onto say the panel expects all the witnesses to cooperate with their investigation.

