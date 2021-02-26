JigJam To Appear On The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Monday, Mar. 1, 2021 at 9 PM - Hello World!

Here comes Jigjam, an award-winning quartet originating from Ireland with a passion for Americana and Bluegrass tunes. This is a rebroadcast from 2019. The band joins host, George Schricker, for a discussion of their beginnings and a fine rendering of some of their great songs. The band features Jamie McKeogh, Cathal Guinan, Daithi Melia, and Gavin Strappe and all are on hand for the lively and fun conversation. You’ll soon hear why Folk Words called them “an unadulterated display of accomplished musicianship, skill, and talent.”

Later in the program, local melodeon player, Paul Mitchell, discovered at Wild Rose Moon’s Open Mic Program, will share a Lithuanian love song named after the chamomile flower. And, afterward, we’ll play the Shoot the Moon radio quiz show featuring the talents and quips of our featured guests plus some great volunteers from the audience.

It’s the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour—A Home for Humans! Although, this time, it is just a wee bit savage!

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, Episode 23, Segment 1; featuring Jig Jam

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, Episode 23, Segment 2; featuring Paul Mitchell and the "Shoot the Moon" quiz