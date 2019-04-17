Jobs, economic growth top of mind for Indonesia voters

From the BBC World Service… China's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, but at a slower pace than it did a year ago. Is the world's second-biggest economy beginning to shake off the impact of its ongoing trade spat with the United States? Then, economic growth and job creation are two big issues for voters in Indonesia today who are electing their next president. We'll take you to a polling station to talk about how people there are deciding for whom to cast their ballots. Plus, the popular video app TikTok gets pulled in India.

