Former Lt. Governor John Mutz has had a long career of service in Indiana, from heading up what was once Indiana's largest utility to leading the Lilly Endowment.

Today we talk to John and the author of his new memoir "An Examined Life: The John Mutz Story." We find out what the process of writing the memoir was like. And we learn more about John, and what being the lieutenant governor of Indiana was like for him.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

John Mutz

Former Lt. Governor of Indiana (‘81-’89)

Edward “Ted” Frantz

Author, "An Examined Life: The John Mutz Story"; Professor of History, University of Indianapolis