Judge Delays Execution In Terre Haute Of Only Woman On U.S. Death Row

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row. This potentially sets up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after Joe Biden takes office. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12. Montgomery had been scheduled to be put to death this month, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted COVID-19. He prohibited her execution before the end of the year and ruled Wednesday the bureau was also prohibited from rescheduling the date while the injunction was in place.