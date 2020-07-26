Judge Orders New Trial For Man Convicted Of Elkhart Murder At 14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a new trial for a man who was 14 when he was convicted in the fatal shooting of a northern Indiana man. The judge ruled 26-year-old Dentrell Brown is entitled to a new trial because his lawyers were ineffective. The South Bend Tribune reports the judge ordered the state to decide whether to retry Brown or to release him within 120 days. Brown was 14 when he was convicted of murder in 2009 and sentenced to 55 years in prison in the 2008 shooting in Elkhart of Gerald Wenger.