'Just Goods' & 'Brain Lair Bookstore' Offering Holiday Pop-Up Shopping In South Bend

Just Goods is offering organic, sustainable, and fair trade goods from near and far this shopping season, with a holiday pop-up shop located at the Purple Porch Coop at 123 N. Hill Street in South Bend. You can also shop online for Just Goods products here.

Brain Lair Bookstore, an independent shop dedicated to helping children and teens see themselves in a new light through handpicked books featuring people from all walks of life, has holiday pop-up shelves at the Purple Porch Co-op and at Oh Mamma’s at 1202 Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend. You can also shop Brain Lair's selection online here.

During the giving season, Brain Lair is also holding a book drive for CASA at this link: https://bookshop.org/shop/brainlairbooksfair