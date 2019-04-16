Justin Hicks Joins The Staff At WVPE

88.1 WVPE Public Radio is pleased to announce Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS.)

Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News.

Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University and became a semi-professional trumpet player.

You can follow Justin on Twitter. https://twitter.com/Hicks_JustinM