Kevin Boehnlein becomes Indiana's newest state senator, replacing retiring Ron Grooms

As lawmakers gather for the ceremonial start of the 2022 legislative session, they’ll welcome a new member to their ranks – Kevin Boehnlein, a southeast Indiana Republican.

Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) announced earlier this year that this term would be his last. And he endorsed Boehnlein to replace him in next year’s election.

But then, state lawmakers redrew legislative district lines and eliminated Grooms’s district.

Shortly thereafter, Grooms announced he would step down early, requiring a private Republican caucus to fill his seat. And that caucus chose Boehnlein to become Indiana’s newest state senator.

Boehnlein, a financial advisor and former chief of staff to the mayor of New Albany, has already announced he plans to run for the state Senate next year. He’ll face off with another incumbent, Sen. Erin Houchin (R-Salem), in a primary.

Boehnlein becomes the 15th state lawmaker to join the legislature via private caucus in the last four years.

