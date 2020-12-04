Knox Man Charged Following Thanksgiving Shooting

Indiana State Police released new information on a Thanksgiving shooting investigation in LaPorte County. The investigation has resulted in charges against Siad Berry of Knox.

(You can read the release below.)

LaPorte County- The Indiana State Police has the following information to release in regard to the officer involved shooting that took place on November 26, 2020 in LaPorte County. Charges have been filed against Siad H. Berry II, 42, from Knox, IN. The charges include the following:

Attempted Murder- Level 1 Felony (3 counts)

Aggravated Battery- Level 3 Felony (2 counts)

Criminal Recklessness- Level 5 Felony

Mr. Berry is being held at the LaPorte County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000 cash.

The LaPorte County Sheriff has asked for the names of the officers involved to be released. The officers that were involved in the incident were:

LaPorte County Deputy Evan T. Doperalski, a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

LaPorte County Deputy Alex B. Pishkur, a six-year law enforcement veteran, 4 years with LaPorte County.

Any questions as to the duty status of these deputies should be directed to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. Any additional charges may be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

(Below is the original press release issued by ISP)

LaPorte County- This evening at 5:15 p.m., the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department received a report of shots being fired in the area of the 7000-8000 block of C.R. 500 West. Responding officers were immediately met by gunfire by a suspect, with a police vehicle being struck by the suspect's gunfire. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was later located with a gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the injured. The suspect was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured by the suspect’s gunfire.

At the request of the LaPorte County Sheriff, John Boyd, the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division was contacted to investigate the incident.

This is an on-going investigation. Names of the officers involved will be released at a later date. Suspect information will be released once charges have been filed with the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the following agencies: Indiana State Police, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan City Police Department, Long Beach Police, Trail Creek Police, Springfield Township Fire Dept., and the LaPorte County EMS.