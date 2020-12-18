Kostielney: "Spread Love And Peace, Not COVID." St. Joe Co. & SB Leaders Provide Pandemic Update

Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox was able to note some positive trends at the St. Joseph County biweekly COVID-19 update on Friday, Dec. 18.

The county's new daily case count has decreased over the last 10 days, which Fox called "some of the best news we've had in a while." The "second-best news," he said, is that the county's 7-day rolling average of new cases is below 200 for the first time since early November.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller thanked the community for their work to reduce those numbers, but he stressed that it needs to continue into the new year.

"We're still, unfortunately, not in a place where we can let up or let our guard down or get rewarded right now for all that work," Mueller said.

With health officials asking people not to travel for Christmas and New Year's, County Commissioner Andy Kostielney encouraged county residents to send a card, call or text to friends and family who might feel isolated this holiday season.

"This seams like a good season to spread love, joy and peace, and not COVID," he said.

Kostielney and Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Rea also encouraged residents to help small businesses weather the pandemic by shopping locally for holiday gifts this year.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

